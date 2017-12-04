Doug Pederson explains controversial challenge management against Seahawks

In a game in which the Seahawks utterly outplayed the Eagles, Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson's challenge (and subsequent non-challenge) decisions had some people raising their eyebrows. The Eagles were the butts of two controversial plays. One of them a third down completion where forward progress was stopped inches short of the sticks, and the other on a Russell Wilson lateral that some people think may have actually been a pass.

Pederson's challenge on the third down play was mostly questionable due to the potential reward. Carson Wentz is perhaps the best quarterback in the league on short-yardage situations and, indeed, after losing the challenge he sneaked forward to pick up the first down anyways. With the receiver being ruled as moving backwards before going down by contact, it was always going to be a tricky one to overturn.

Pederson said it wasn't something he saw on the field that led to him throwing the flag, but rather something upstairs. "Nothing on the field, but upstairs felt like the challenge was legit," he said. "We felt like we had the line to gain. Sometimes those are tough, but at the same time we felt good, and with the information I got upstairs."

Later in that same half, Wilson was in the middle of a scramble. About seven yards downfield from the original line of scrimmage on third and eight, Wilson flipped the ball to Mike Davis, who ran for another 15 or so yards. The play was ruled a lateral, but some people believe that is was an illegal forward pass. The Seahawks hurried to the line after the play, and the Eagles missed an opportunity to challenge.

"Real time, it looked fine. It looked legit," Pederson said, per via NBC Philadelphia. "We didn't get all the necessary looks. They hustled to the line, but at the same time, it looked good, and I trust the guys upstairs making those decisions and didn't challenge that. I already challenged one in the half and lost that, so I didn't want to risk another timeout."

The one earlier in the half was, of course, the third down play. So it was really more of a snowballing situation. Obviously it makes sense to want to avoid fourth down at all costs against a team like the Seahawks, but coaches should be playing the odds too. The Eagles have trusted Wentz to convert his fourth downs all year -- this shouldn't have been much different. The pitch isn't as clearly forward as many people seem to think, but it was still worth a look at this point in the game -- particularly after the Eagles had just scored to make it a one-possession game. The Seahawks would score later in the drive.

In reality, it's just a few game management mistakes from a coach that, in spite of being in the midst of a fantastic season, is still in only his second year coaching in the NFL. These things will come with time, and Pederson has something to learn from down the home stretch of the season as the Eagles try to lock up a first-round bye and a home game in the playoffs.