Doug Pederson explains the lack of use for LeGarrette Blount

LeGarrette Blount didn't have a single carry while playing just six snaps in the Philadelphia Eagles' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Blount is supposed to be the No. 1 running back in the Eagles running back-by-committee. He was anything but in Week 2.

The game plan didn't dictate Blount getting zero carries. However, it turned out that way.

"No, listen, kind of like we talked last week, we've got roles for all the guys," said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. "LeGarrette has a role, (Darren) Sproles has a role, Wendell Smallwood, and we even had Corey (Clement) a little role, a little piece of the pie."

The regular season is here Eagles fans! Make sure to stay in the loop for all Eagles news this year -- take five seconds to sign up for our FREE Eagles newsletter now!

The Eagles had 13 designed running plays, throwing the football 81.3 percent of the time. Sproles led the Eagles with 50 snaps, followed by Smallwood with 14, Blount with six and Clement with one.

Sproles had 29 more snaps than the rest of the Eagles running backs. While he was their most efficient runner (10 carries for 48 yards), he's also 34 years old.

Of course Sproles is the back traditionally in on passing downs, so the game plan was designed for him.

"Well, this front's a good front. They put six, they put seven; at times there were eight in the box," Pederson said. "They choke your tight ends, meaning the guy is right over the top of the tight end. It's hard to find run lanes against a defense that way and so much man coverage; the ability to shoot the ball down the field in the passing game, where I felt like was going to be our strength in this game, was the area that I focused on.

"My aggressiveness play calling was down the field and to attack down the field. Everybody had a role in this game. We just didn't get to that role at that particular time in the game."

The Eagles faced third-and-long situations again for the second consecutive week. Of the 13 third downs the Eagles had 11 were for seven yards for more.

Not exactly the formula to use Blount.

"A lot of times, when you're in these games like this, and you struggle to run your core runs, it becomes hard," Pederson said. "And then you put yourself in a second and 12, a second and 13, or even a first-down sack and it's hard. Now you're playing -- you're going uphill.

"Yesterday we had, I believe we had seven third-and-10 pluses again, and then there were another five third-and-7's, and that's unacceptable. We can't be in that many long-yardage situations in these football games. We've got to focus on the run game and we've got to get the run game fixed and we've got to have a great plan going forward and commit to that and it just takes pressure off your quarterback as well."

To follow Eagles reporter Jeff Kerr on Twitter: @JeffKerr247