Doug Pederson gives update on DeSean Jackson, who aggravated his abdomen injury in Eagles' Week 9 win

The Philadelphia Eagles don't seem too concerned that DeSean Jackson aggravated his abdomen injury in his return, just five snaps into his first game in seven weeks. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson revealed on SportsRadio 94 WIP Monday morning that Jackson isn't lost for the season, but was vague about when the 32-year old wide receiver will return to the field.

"Fully expect him to be good in a couple weeks," Pederson said.

The Eagles have a bye week for Jackson to heal up after a win over the Bears in which he played just the opening series and had one catch for five yards. Since having eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns the first week of the season, Jackson has played a total of 16 snaps over the last eight games.

The Eagles didn't plan for Jackson to leave the game after the opening possession, but he wasn't going to play the whole game against the Bears either. Jackson not returning to the game forced Pederson to explain.

"He was going to be limited, we knew that going in. Everybody was comfortable with that decision," Pederson said. "He gets into the football game and he had a moment there where he said something felt something, and so we took him in for really precautionary reasons.

"And everything, what I heard after the game, checked out good. We'll check him out again this morning. I'll get an update here in a little while. But I fully expect him to be good in a couple of weeks."

The Eagles host the New England Patriots after their bye week on Nov. 17, then host the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 24. Having Jackson back for both those games will be vital, but the Eagles have held their own in his absence.

"I know the type of guys that we have," Pederson said after Sunday's win. "It's guys that I can trust my offensive line. I can trust my quarterback. I can put it in their hands. I can trust the guys on the perimeter and our defense. Our defensive line is getting healthy and added some talent there. Things are starting to come for us, and we just have to continue to trust our process, and continue to build and grow and just take it one game at a time and see what happens."