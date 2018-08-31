Doug Pederson has Eagles' Super Bowl champion sign removed from the locker room

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins didn't hold back when sharing his feelings about a "Super Bowl LII Champions" sign hanging in the team's locker room.

"I hate it, personally," he told The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia, adding that he was "well beyond celebrating last year's accomplishments" and that "it's not boxing where we get to hold the belt and somebody has to come beat us and take it."

In other words, get that sign out of sight. The Eagles may have won Super Bowl LII, but the 2018 Eagles don't need to be reminded of that every day as they attempt to make history and repeat.

Good thing for Jenkins, head coach Doug Pederson listens to his players.

By Thursday, when the Eagles wrapped up their preseason against the New York Jets, the sign had already been removed. As team insider Dave Spadaro reported during Thursday's game, Pederson met this week with "his players committee," a group of team leaders including Jenkins, and decided to have the banner moved elsewhere.

Lane Johnson, another veteran on the team, seemed just fine with the move.

"I think that's good," he told the team website. "I got kind of annoyed looking at it every day. Hey, we won one. It's great. It's terrific for the city, but as far as a new year, I think it's good to be fresh with our approach."