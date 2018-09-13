Doug Pederson is sick of questions about Carson Wentz but is secrecy the best strategy?

Nick Foles started this season for the Eagles after a long summer of vague answers about the status of Carson Wentz. As the Eagles prepare for Week 2, coach Doug Pederson still has no interest in talking about when his star quarterback will play. He's gotten increasingly biting with media as the questions have mounted, but he refuses to give any sort of timetable for Wentz's return to the field. All we know for now is that he won't play against the Buccaneers.

This kind of aversion of the media isn't new. Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping Patriots injury reports shrouded in secrecy, while Nick Saban adopted a similar philosophy when talking about Jalen Hurts vs. Tua Tagovailoa. Saban was roundly criticized for an answer he gave to ESPN's Maria Taylor when she asked if he was finally committing to Tagovailoa after starting him in Week 1.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell debate how transparent coaches should be with the media. While Bell believes that coaches don't owe the media any answers about who they're playing, who they're not playing and why, Kanell retorts that transparency is the best way to approach these debates. They also question the best time to bring Wentz back, especially given the Eagles' easy schedule until they play the Vikings, whom Foles demolished in last year's NFC Championship Game.

