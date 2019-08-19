Doug Pederson on whether Eagles considered Colin Kaepernick in QB search: 'We consider everybody'

Years have passed since Colin Kaepernick last played a NFL game and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback remains without a team since opting out of his contract two years ago. Kaepernick, who last played a NFL game on Jan. 1, 2017, continues to work to try and make it back into the league. The question is who, if anyone, will sign him?

The Philadelphia Eagles are off the list of possibilities after signing 40-year old Josh McCown to a one-year contract to be the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz while Nate Sudfeld is out with a broken left wrist. Philadelphia needed insurance at the quarterback position after Cody Kessler left Thursday's game with a concussion, leaving the team with Wentz and fifth-round rookie Clayton Thorson as the team's only healthy quarterback options.

Head coach Doug Pederson was asked if Kaepernick was an option, and responded, "We consider everybody, honestly. We consider everybody and do what's best for the Eagles."

Whether the Eagles went any further than bringing up Kaepernick's name is up for debate, but Pederson wasn't asked to elaborate how seriously the team considered Kaepernick. Pederson isn't the only NFL head coach to mention Kaeperick was considered in the past year.

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said last December Kaepernick was discussed "for sure" when the team was down Alex Smith for the season and backup quarterback Mark Sanchez. The team signed Josh Johnson, who had not played in the league since 2014. Jonson ended up starting the final three games of the 2018 season.

Broncos general manager John Elway said he offered Kaepernick a contract last year: "He's had his chance to be here. He passed it."

The 49ers went 1-10 in Kaepernick's 11 starts in 2016, as he completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. Kaepernick has not played an NFL game since.