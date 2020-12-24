Carson Wentz lost his job as the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback to Jalen Hurts, a position Wentz held since he was the No. 2 overall pick five years ago. Since Wentz was removed from the Eagles' starting lineup in Week 13, the quarterback's character has been questioned -- along with his reaction to the benching -- adding speculation if Wentz will even be with the Eagles next season.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson shot down the recent report that Wentz wants out of Philadelphia if he's relegated to being a backup quarterback in 2021, defending his quarterback for how he's handled the Hurts situation. Wentz is a competitor by nature, doing his job to make sure the Eagles win on Sundays, and Pederson said he's not going to divide the team over his benching.

"That's one thing that Carson has not allowed that to happen and he's not going to let it happen," Pederson said to reporters Wednesday. "He's been a pro about it, and he's been very talkative in the meetings, asking the questions just like he had before, and you see him talking to Jalen [Hurts] during the week and during games.

"It's something that I really appreciate about Carson is how he's handled this. He doesn't want to be a distraction to the team, and he wants to help the team win. That's the bottom line. So, we don't let these things really creep into our thinking and try to keep them out of the locker room, so it won't divide your team."

Hurts has also heard the reports about Wentz, taking some advice from Alabama head coach Nick Saban on how to handle a situation like that. Few players in the Eagles locker room are plugged into how Wentz is feeling more than Hurts.

"Yeah, I try and stay away from the rat poison," Hurts said. "It's all external factors that are no good for us and what we're trying to do as a team."

The Eagles offense has been significantly better with Hurts at quarterback. In his two starts, the Eagles have just one turnover -- compared to 19 in the 12 starts with Wentz. Philadelphia has scored 20-plus points in consecutive games with Hurts at quarterback. With Wentz starting, the Eagles didn't score 20 points in a game since Nov. 1 -- and one of those scores was a defensive touchdown.

Wentz became one of the worst quarterbacks in football this year, putting his future with the Eagles in serious doubt. Whether the Eagles decide to choose Wentz or Hurts for 2021, the new starting quarterback can only control his own fate.

"I just focus on what I need to focus on. Focus on winning," Hurts said. "Preparing. And just doing my job, coming in every day. And going to work. That's how I focus on everything."