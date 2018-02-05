Doug Pederson says conservative play-calling is a good way to go 8-8 every year

Doug Pederson coached a nearly perfect game in Super Bowl LII. Sure, there was an iffy two-point conversion call at one point, but other than that, he did about as well as one could possibly do. And because he did so well, and his players took advantage of the good positions they were put in and played wonderfully, the Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the first time.

For his part, Pederson credited an aggressive play-calling mindset for why the Eagles were able to overcome a lot of adversity (injuries to their star quarterback and left tackle, pass-catching running back, and starting linebacker) and win three straight playoff games as underdogs, including one against the greatest coach and quarterback of all time.

"You learn if you play passive, if you play conservative, if you call plays conservatively, you are going to be 8-8, 9-7 every year," Pederson said, per The MMQB's Peter King. "Every year. Frank (offensive coordinator Frank Reich) and I just having that collaborative spirit to talk about things and talk with our quarterbacks and just come up with ways of keeping this game fresh and fun and exciting for our players. And that's really where it all stems from."

Of course, Pederson has already been lauded the world over for the Philly Special, the tight end reverse pass that ended with Nick Foles becoming the first player ever to throw and catch a touchdown in the same Super Bowl.

That play came on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 38 seconds left in the first half. Just about every coach in the league kicks a field goal to push the lead to six points in that situation, but that's not Pederson's style. As we wrote in our Key Matchups preview of this game, "The Eagles went for it when faced with a 4th-and-1 on 14 of their 23 opportunities. That 60.9 percent go-for-it rate was second behind only the Saints, who faced just eight 4th-and-1 opportunities all year and went for it six times." Pederson was the NFL's third most aggressive coach during the regular season, per Football Outsiders.

The Philly Special, of course, was not the only time the Eagles went for it on fourth down. Trailing by one point late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles faced 4th-and-1 at their own 45-yard line. With around six minutes left in the game, so many coaches would kick away there and trust that they'd eventually get the ball back with a chance to win or tie. But Pederson went for it, because that's what he does. (Again, the Eagles went for it over 60 percent of the time they faced 4th-and-1 during the regular season.) And again, his team rewarded his call, as Foles found Zach Ertz for a seven-yard gain to prolong what would eventually prove to be the game-winning drive.

Credit to Pederson for having a philosophy and sticking to it despite being on a much bigger stage. The Eagles got where they are by playing one way, and they continued to be themselves in the Super Bowl and came away victorious.