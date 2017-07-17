Doug Pederson says Eagles more talented than Packers' Super Bowl teams of 1990s

Doug Pederson is entering his second season as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Before he began his coaching career, Pederson was a backup quarterback in the NFL, spending seven of his 10 seasons in Green Bay on the Packers' Super Bowl caliber teams.

According to Pederson, his current Eagles team has more talent than those Packers' teams, which won a Super Bowl after the 1996 regular season and lost in the championship game the following year.

"You're capable. ... I look back at my time in Green Bay as a player when we were making those playoff runs and those Super Bowl runs there, and do we have as much talent on this team than we did then? We probably have more talent, right?" Pederson said, via ESPN.com.

"But we also had a lot of talent in [2011] here and where did that get us? So there's got to be a combination of blending all this talent with the coaching staff, with my ideas and philosophy, to bring that all together, put the egos aside, put pride aside, and just go focus on winning this game that we have in front of us. I'm a big believer [that] if you do that, then you look back at the end of the season and you're probably going to be where you want to be, and that's playing in the postseason."

Last year, the Eagles started 3-0 but ended up at 7-9 with a plus-36 point differential. During Pederson's first stint with the Packers from 1996-98, they went 37-11 and won that one Super Bowl. During his second stint in Green Bay from 2001-04, the Packers went 44-20.

The biggest difference between those Packers teams and this Eagles team (besides their win-loss records)? The quarterback position, of course. Those Packers teams had Brett Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, leading them. This Eagles team has Carson Wentz, who is entering his second season. In 16 games last year, he completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 79.3 passer rating. Wentz definitely wasn't awful in his rookie year, but he was no Favre.

That's not intended to condemn Wentz as a bust. He's still young and features some clear upside. Nobody expects him to be Favre at this stage in his career. But for Pederson to say that the Eagles are more talented than the Packers, well, he's forgetting about the most important position in all of sports. And the gap between Favre and Wentz is significant. It's pretty much the same size as the gap between Wentz and Tim Tebow.

That's not to say the Eagles aren't talented. Their defense ranked fourth in DVOA last season and they added Alshon Jeffery to their receiving corps. But again, back to the quarterback. If Wentz doesn't take a step forward this season, the Eagles likely won't emerge from the top-heavy NFC East. After all, Wentz is probably the worst quarterback in the division behind Dak Prescott, Eli Manning and Kirk Cousins.

And if the Eagles can't even make the playoffs then they're not worthy of a comparison to the Packers teams of the late 1990s. The only thing those teams have in common? Doug Pederson.