Doug Pederson says Eagles will have expanded role for rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver unit has been a disaster throughout 2019, thanks to a combination of injuries and poor play. One player who has inexplicably been unable to get on the football field is JJ Arcega-Whiteside, which is about to change for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said the team will have a larger role for Arcega-Whiteside for the remainder of the season, one of the changes the Eagles have made to the position since releasing Jordan Matthews earlier in the week.

"That's kind of been our plan moving forward," Pederson said on moving Arcega-Whiteside starting opposite Alshon Jeffery. "We know that JJ has been cross-training at a lot of different positions. We kept him at 'X,' he's learned 'Z.' JJ's kind of the guy now. He's the one in that position and he's done some nice things these last couple of games and he's gaining a little more confidence in that."

Pederson said Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins will occupy the outside receiver slot opposite of Alshon Jeffery while Nelson Agholor would move back to the slot and Greg Ward would relieve Agholor. Jeffery and Agholor missed last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks with injuries, but are expected to be full participants in practice Wednesday.

Arcega-Whiteside played 54 snaps with Jeffery and Agholor out, finishing with two catches for 43 yards on five targets. He caught a 30-yard pass late in Sunday's loos that set up the Eagles' only touchdown of the game in the final minute. The week prior, Arcega-Whiteside caught a 29-yard pass on what would have been a game-tying drive against the New England Patriots, only the Eagles saw Agholor drop a fourth-down pass in the end zone.

The Eagles second-round pick has just five catches for 86 yards in 11 games, but has actually been a bright spot amongst a horrific wide receiver group. Hollins hasn't had a catch since Week 4 despite playing 198 snaps, but has only played 16 snaps in the two games since the Eagles bye week. Matthews had just four catches for 33 yards despite playing 135 snaps over the last two games. Ward had six catches for 40 yards in 37 snaps in his NFL debut, which is more than Hollins and Matthews combined over the last seven games.

Arcega-Whiteside has the most upside and has earned this opportunity with DeSean Jackson out for the rest of the regular season. The Eagles saw things can't get worse than Hollins or Matthews.