Doug Pederson says he has control of staff, Jim Schwartz to return as DC if he doesn't get Browns job

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a shakeup of their coaching staff this week, firing offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch after head coach Doug Pederson said a day earlier the pair would be back for the 2020 season. Over the next 24 hours, both Groh and Walch were no longer employed, leading to reports that it wasn't Pederson's call to remove some members of his coaching staff before meeting with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Lurie has had an influence on personnel moves before, but does he determine who stays or goes on Pederson's staff. Pederson clarified the situation with Angelo Cataldi on SportsRadio 94 WIP Friday morning, explaining the Groh and Walch firings were his call.

"I have a bunch of conversations, but ultimately it's my decision," Pederson said. "I do have a lot of conversations in the building. And part of my evaluation, me personally, is with our owner Mr. Lurie. I think it's important he and I continue to stay on the same page, along with Howie (Eagles general manager Howie Roseman).

"I think in my stand point it's very beneficial to me, personally, and it helps me lead the football team. But by no means was there any influence there. Ultimately, it's my decision there through the whole evaluation process."

While Pederson said Groh and Walch would be back, he also made the future murky for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Pederson did not confirm Schwartz would be back for 2020 earlier in the week as the defensive coordinator was one of the finalists for the Cleveland Browns head coaching vacancy.

He changed his tune, confirming Schwartz would return if he doesn't get the Browns job.

"Jim and I have a great relationship. The job he's done with the defense the past four years as been tremendous. If he doesn't get that job, he's my defensive coordinator moving forward," Pederson said. "I also want to make sure my comments the other day might have been a bit misleading. What I intended to say was I was still in the process of evaluating. I did a poor job of communicating that."

The Eagles offensive coordinator vacancy is an intriguing one, considering they have a franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz and an offensive-minded (and former quarterback) coach in Pederson who calls plays. Eagles assistant head coach Duce Staley is a candidate, per Pederson, along with former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis head coach Jim Caldwell and Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

"I think someone that can come in and understand what we do," Pederson said on what he's looking for in an offensive coordinator. "This person is a person that, obviously, I have to feel comfortable with. Someone that can help us win football games. Someone that has a sharp football mind. Someone can that can lead a room of men and he and I can be on the same page that way."