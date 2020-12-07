The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of issues circulating at this moment including the future of the only head coach to win the Super Bowl in the franchise's 87-year history. Three years after winning the Super Bowl, Doug Pederson's job is on the line as the Eagles currently possess the second-worst record in the NFC at 3-8-1 -- not to mention the organization's failure to get franchise quarterback Carson Wentz out of a slump that has been unmatched in the Super Bowl era.

Reports have circulated that Pederson is on the hot seat regarding his future as the Eagles head coach and he wouldn't be "totally unhappy" if he ends up getting fired. The Eagles head coach flat out denied he wants out of Philadelphia.

"That is the furthest thing. It's laughable quite honestly," Pederson said to Angelo Cataldi on SportsRadio WIP Monday. "Are we where we want to be? No, not at all. But you know, we have to coach better. I have to coach better. We have to play better. We understand that. We have to figure out a way in this last month of the season to win a football game.

"I love everything about this organization, my job, fans. It's just ... it's a great place. It's a great place to work when things are going well. We know we're in a bit of a slump. It's not easy. It's not an easy place to work sometimes, it's the pressure of performing. When things kind of go the way as they have, I think this is when we say 'how can we fix this?'"

Since winning the Super Bowl, Pederson has compiled a record of just 21-22-1 as the Eagles head coach -- winning the NFC East in 2019 while earning two playoff appearances and a 1-1 postseason record. This year has been a disaster for the Eagles, with Carson Wentz having a career-worst season in the aftermath of the front office selecting Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft. Philadelphia is 26th in the league in points scored and has failed to score over 20 points in a game since November 1.

Of the qualified quarterbacks, Wentz ranks second-to-last in completion percentage, fourth-to-last in interception percentage, third-to-last in yards per attempt, and third-to-last in quarterback rating. He's been sacked a league-high 50 times this season and his wide receiver group is amongst the bottom five in the NFL in receiving yards, so the Eagles' struggles are not all on Wentz -- which fall on the hands of Pederson.

Whether Pederson actually gets another season will be up to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, but he has no plans on jumping from the Titanic before it sinks.