Doug Pederson thanks Nick Foles for past two seasons and bringing a Super Bowl to Philadelphia
Foles has created a mystique around him for his job backing up Carson Wentz
The Eagles' last two late-season runs have been something wild. Last season, they won the Super Bowl behind Nick Foles after Carson Wentz suffered an injury. This season, Wentz was injured again and Foles powered the Eagles into the playoffs, upsetting the Bears in the wild-card round before losing to the Saints in the divisional round.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had a perfect system implemented for Foles to thrive in. Foles didn't put up world-beating numbers, but he played well and gave the Eagles chances to win. Foles may end up generating some interest for QB-needy teams this offseason, and the Eagles have a decision looming on if they want to pick up Foles' 2019 mutual option.
After the 20-14 loss to the Saints, however, Pederson had an air of finality talking about Foles' time with the Eagles.
Presuming that Wentz is healthy next year, he'll almost certainly be back under center for the Eagles. Foles is an insurance policy, and a really good one at that. He's built a bit of a myth around him backing up for the Eagles, and he's earned it.
Obviously this doesn't guarantee that Foles will leave -- Pederson clearly loves all of his players and Foles is no exception, so it makes sense he'd be appreciative of Foles stepping up -- but if Foles picks up steam in the trade market it may make sense for the Eagles to pick up his option and (if he agrees to the option) shop him. Or, Foles could turn down the option himself and test free agency.
Either way, the road to Foles donning green again is fairly long. If Pederson's words are any indication, we may see him taking snaps under center for someone else next year.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracket projection: Reid gets Super Bowl
The Chiefs will get it done and win their second Super Bowl championship
-
Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Patriots game 10,000 ti...
-
Tom Brady continues to use disrespect
Brady seems to think that everyone thinks the Patriots are bad
-
John Elway: Keenum is 'short-term fix'
Elway hasn't had much success drafting quarterbacks with early picks
-
Picks: Chiefs beat Pats, Saints top Rams
Making AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game picks to get ready for the Super Bo...
-
Rams vs. Saints odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Saints vs. Rams game 10,000 times