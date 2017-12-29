Doug Pederson wants 'all the starters to play' in Eagles' Week 17 game
The coach said Friday that he wants every starter to at least open Sunday's game vs. Dallas
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed locked up, and they can't gain anything by winning against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.
But that isn't stopping coach Doug Pederson from preparing all his starters to suit up.
"I want all the starters to play," Pederson said on Friday, as reported by the Philadelphia Daily News' Les Bowen.
The second-year coach didn't offer a specific plan for how long each starter would stay in Sunday's game, but he did add that he plans to be "smart" with monitoring veterans throughout the day.
"I'm not putting anybody on a pitch count or a number of plays," he said. "I just want to see execution by our guys going into the postseason."
The Eagles, of course, are fresh off a third straight win, albeit an ugly one after they edged the Oakland Raiders, 19-10, on Christmas night. They'll be playing their third straight without starting quarterback Carson Wentz (torn ACL) when they take on Dallas in Week 17, and fill-in signal-caller Nick Foles is coming off a performance in which he completed less than half of his throws.
The team has until Jan. 13-14 to prepare for its debut in the playoffs, when Foles will be tasked with headlining the Eagles' offense at Lincoln Financial Field.
One starter who isn't anticipated to take the field on Sunday is defensive end Brandon Graham, who suffered an ankle injury in the Raiders game and has not practiced for much of the week.
