Doug Pederson thought his job was secure with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the end of the regular season. Now, the franchise's lone Super Bowl championship head coach's future with the team is in doubt. Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Pederson's status as Eagles coach is "not firm" and he "could be out" if Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about his vision going forward.

Pederson had a meeting with Lurie over the past week and the two plan to meet again soon. The issues around Pederson are well beyond the future of Carson Wentz, who also has an uncertain future in Philadelphia.

Just over a week ago, Pederson believed his future was secure with the Eagles -- even anticipating he'll be back in 2021. The Eagles have made changes to the coaching staff over the past week, not renewing the contracts of senior offensive assistants Rich Scangarello and Marty Mornhinweg. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz retired and linebackers coach Ken Flajole is also reportedly not expected to return. Schwartz and Flajole have been on Pederson's staff since his first season (2016) while Scangarello and Mornhinweg were only on the coaching staff in 2020 -- the year the Eagles did not hire an offensive coordinator.

As for Wentz, the Eagles quarterback hasn't discussed his future with the franchise yet and has not spoken to the media regarding the ESPN report that his relationship with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is "fractured beyond repair" and that he still plans to ask for a trade in the offseason.

Pederson's future with the Eagles hinges on a second meeting with Lurie on the direction of the franchise. The Eagles head coach is under contract through 2022 (along with general manager Howie Roseman), which puts the Eagles in a situation regarding their Super Bowl championship head coach. Philadelphia could theoretically trade Pederson for draft compensation -- instead of firing him -- if there is a suitor for his services. A trade for a NFL coach hasn't been completed since 2006 when Herman Edwards was allowed out of his contract with the New York Jets to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs gave a fourth-round draft pick back to the Jets to complete the deal.

Pederson is 42-37-1 in five seasons as the Eagles head coach, winning the Super Bowl in the 2017 season (his second season as a NFL head coach). Despite two division titles and three postseason appearances on Pederson's resume, the Eagles are just 22-25-1 in the regular season since winning the Super Bowl (1-2 in the postseason) -- which includes a 4-11-1 record in 2020 (the franchises's worst record since 2012).

Super Bowl championship coaches are a rare fraternity in the NFL. Pederson will be a hot commodity if the Eagles decide to move on.