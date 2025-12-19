The NFL regular season is winding down and there are several games on the Week 16 NFL schedule with major playoff implications. Panthers vs. Buccaneers, Broncos vs. Jaguars and Ravens vs. Patriots all have tangible impacts on divisional races and/or seeding. Because those games will draw more focus this week, they'll likely also be among the most popular NFL anytime touchdown scorer markets. The latest anytime TD scorer odds from DraftKings Sportsbook give you plenty of options, but the SportsLine Projection Model has helped build anytime touchdown scorer parlays for all three games.

For Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (+120) scored his seventh touchdown of the season last week and he's one of our top picks in that game. The model is also backing Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (+205) to score in Denver vs. Jacksonville and Derrick Henry (-135) to score in Baltimore vs. New England on Sunday Night Football.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 52-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top Panthers vs. Buccaneers anytime TD scorer picks

Rico Dowdle, Panthers (+120)

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (+125)

Mike Evans, Buccaneers (+155)

Dowdle had a 1,000-yard season in Dallas last season, but the Cowboys let him walk in free agency and he wound up beginning the season in Carolina as a backup instead. However, he managed to get hot while Chuba Hubbard was out with an injury and hasn't relinquished the role of primary ballcarrier yet, piling up 1,237 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns through 14 games. The model predicts that he scores 0.62 touchdowns on average while these odds imply a 45.5% chance to score.

Meanwhile, Bucky Irving scaled the depth chart rapidly last season and was primed for a starring role in 2025 before an injuries sidelined him for more than two months. Yet, he's scored in three of four games since returning. Mike Evans also returned to action after playing part of one game over the last three months and caught six passes for 132 yards, so expect heavy involvement again. Evans scores 0.51 TDs against odds that imply a 39.2% chance to score while Irving scores 0.62 touchdowns on average in the model's predictions while the implied probability is 44.4%.

Top Broncos vs. Jaguars anytime TD scorer picks

Troy Franklin, Broncos (+205)

Travis Etienne, Jaguars (-125)

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (+450)

Franklin scored his sixth touchdown of the season last week to help Denver extend its winning streak to 11 games. Now he'll take on a Jaguars defense that ranks 20th in the NFL in pass defense. Franklin has scored five touchdowns in his last five home games and the model predicts that he scores 0.43 touchdowns on average while the odds imply a 32.8% chance to score.

Travis Etienne scored three times last week in Jacksonville's win over the Jets and he's found the endzone nine times in his last six games. His odds imply a 55.6% chance to score, but the model predicts that he scores 0.61 touchdowns on average. Trevor Lawrence also scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season last week, yet his +450 odds imply just an 18.2% chance to score. The model predicts that he scores 0.23 touchdowns on average.

Top Ravens vs. Patriots anytime TD scorer picks

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-135)

Mark Andrews, Ravens (+135)

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots (+310)

Henry turns 32 in less than a month, but he's still a force to be reckoned with. He's already scored 10 touchdowns this season, reaching double-digits for the eighth consecutive season. His teammate Mark Andrews is also still producing in his 30s, as he's scored six touchdowns already to bring his career total to 57. The model predicts that Henry scores 0.78 touchdowns on average against odds that imply a 57.5% chance to score while Andrews scores 0.58 touchdowns with odds that imply a 42.6% probability.

Meanwhile, despite a disappointing loss to the Bills last week, the Patriots have scored 64 points in their last two games and Drake Maye remains in the NFL MVP conversation. He's only targeted Kayshon Boutte 39 times in 12 games so far this season, but Boutte has been able to make the most of those opportunities. He has six TD receptions and the model predicts that he scores 0.33 touchdowns on average while the implied probability here is only 24.4%.