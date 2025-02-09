A star-studded showdown will take place when Philadelphia takes on Kansas City in New Orleans on Sunday. Explosive playmakers who can stuff the stat sheet are on both rosters. With a championship on the line, you can expect to see both teams pull out all the stops. That means figuring out which player will score the longest touchdown for DraftKings' King of the End Zone promo will certainly be a difficult task. Kansas City and Philadelphia squared off in the title game two years ago and Philadelphia's wide receiver recorded the longest touchdown in that matchup.

Like in the previous rounds of the NFL playoffs, DraftKings is offering a King of the End Zone promotion for Philadelphia vs. Kansas City. This special promotion offers both new and existing customers a chance to win a share of $5 million in bonus bet prizes related to who has the longest touchdown in the game.

DraftKings King of the End Zone promo explained

The DraftKings King of the End Zone promotion allows bettors who opt in a one-time token to place on a touchdown scorer prop, which includes anytime TD, first TD or two-plus TDs scored by a player. The chip can also be used on a same-game parlay of up to three players, which each player qualifying for the promotion.

At the end of the game, whichever player has the longest touchdown scored will be declared the winning pick for the promo, with any participant who has used his or her token on that player splitting the $5 million prize pool in the form of bonus bets that expire within seven days. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

SportsLine expert R.J. White has shared his strategy for the DraftKings King of the End Zone promotion, including his top longshot plays.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Kansas City -1.5

Kansas City -1.5 Money line Kansas City -123, Philadelphia +103

Kansas City -123, Philadelphia +103 Total 48.5

Preview

Kansas City's title win over Philadelphia was its second championship in four years, and it repeated last season by defeating San Francisco 25-22 in overtime. The club now has the opportunity to become the first team since Green Bay (1965-67) to win three consecutive championships, while Andy Reid can tie Chuck Noll for the second-most by a head coach with four.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is looking to join Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Tom Brady (seven) as the only starting quarterbacks in league history to capture four titles. He came up with a huge performance the last time Kansas City met Philadelphia for the championship, throwing three touchdown passes, while counterpart Jalen Hurts threw for one score and ran for three others.

Hurts has made three TD passes this postseason and also has four rushing scores. Teammate Saquon Barkley, who this year finished 101 rushing yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season record of 2,105, leads all players with five postseason touchdown runs -- one more than the entire Kansas City roster.

Picks and more to know

If Super Bowl LIX is close on the scoreboard, you can almost guarantee the Chiefs will come away with their third consecutive championship. Including the playoffs, Kansas City is 12-0 in one-score games this season and has won an NFL record 17 straight such contests dating back to Week 17 of the 2023 campaign.

One reason Kansas City has been flawless in close games this campaign is its rushing defense. The club was eighth in the NFL against the run in the regular season (101.8 yards allowed) and hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 18 consecutive contests since Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gained 122 in the 2024 opener.

The Chiefs also have been superb in close playoff games of late. Eight of their last 10 postseason victories were by seven points or fewer, and Mahomes has orchestrated seven game-winning drives in his playoff career, the second-most in NFL history behind Tom Brady's 14. He has helped Kansas City either forge a tie or take a lead on 17 of the 23 such situational drives he has led in the fourth quarter or overtime in the postseason.

In addition, the Chiefs enter Super Bowl LIX with a nine-game winning streak in the postseason and are 17-3 in the playoffs since Mahomes took the reins as the team's starting quarterback in 2018. One of those losses came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, and the other two (versus the New England Patriots in 2018 and Cincinnati Bengals in 2021) were in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City's rushing defense will face a stiff test when it attempts to keep Barkley in check on Sunday, his 28th birthday. In his first season with the Eagles following six with the New York Giants, Barkley posted 11 100-yard performances en route to 2,005 yards and has added three more in the playoffs. He has rushed for a combined 2,447 yards, including the playoffs, and is 30 shy of the NFL record set in 1998 by Terrell Davis.

Barkley and Hurts each ran for three touchdowns in Philadelphia's 55-23 rout of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game and have combined for nine of the Eagles' 10 rushing scores this postseason.

SportsLine's stable of experts has entered more than two dozen picks for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one side covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Responsible gambling

Every sports bettor needs to be careful about how they wager, and DraftKings is serious about responsible gambling. DraftKings has a Responsible Gaming Center where bettors can access resources and tools that help promote responsible gambling. Some of them include deposit limits, time limits and the ability to take a DraftKings break ranging from three days to five years.

There are additional resources available too, such as:

