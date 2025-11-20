There is a very short list of things going right for the Las Vegas Raiders' franchise, but having Brock Bowers as the starting tight end is certainly toward the top of the positive sides of the pros and cons. The Raiders are 2-8 this year, including 1-6 in the seven games Bowers has played, but the 22-year-old tight end certainly isn't the reason for the team's struggles. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is averaging 65 yards per game this season, and with an over/under set at 63.5 receiving yards on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the SportsLine model is backing Bowers' Over as one of its Week 12 NFL player prop best bets for tight ends at DraftKings. Bowers had 72 yards last week against the Cowboys to go Over this number for the second time in his last three games.

The model also sees value in two other prominent tight ends in Week 12 for NFL player props. It's backing Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to go Over 51.5 receiving yards against the Colts in a battle of top tight ends with Tyler Warren on the other side, while projecting Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to go Under 80.5 receiving yards in Week 12 NFL TE props at DraftKings. McBride has gone Under this total in eight of 10 games this season, making it a top play for the model when looking over Week 12 NFL props at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFL TE prop picks for NFL Week 12 at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Travis Kelce, Chiefs, Over 51.5 receiving yards (-112)

Trey McBride, Cardinals, Under 80.5 receiving yards (-113)

Brock Bowers, Raiders, Over 63.5 receiving yards (-113)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +572 (risk $100 to win $572):

Travis Kelce, Chiefs, Over 51.5 receiving yards (-112, DraftKings)

Kelce may be looking into a mirror on the field when he sees Tyler Warren lining up when the Kansas City offense is on the sideline, but the 36-year-old veteran can still show the youngster what a future Hall of Famer looks like. Kelce had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown last week against the Broncos, as even with Rashee Rice back and a bevy of Kansas City offensive playmakers healthy, Patrick Mahomes continues to seek out his elite tight end. Kelce has more than 52 yards in each of his last six games, four of those coming with Rice on the field. Kelce has averaged 77.5 yards with Rice back, and the model projects Kelce for 55 yards on Sunday to go over this total yet again against the Colts.

Trey McBride, Cardinals, Under 80.5 receiving yards (-113, DraftKings)

McBride is coming off back-to-back games with more than 100 yards as his production has undoubtedly increased since Jacoby Brissett has taken over as QB1, but the model doesn't expect this to be a sustainable pattern. McBride went Under this total in each of his first eight games of the season, and he's averaging 71.8 receiving yards per game this season. The Cardinals play the Jaguars, who held reliable tight ends such as Oronde Gadsden and Dalton Schultz to fewer than 55 yards over the last two weeks. Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss a second straight game as he recovers from appendicitis surgery, so the Jaguars' defensive game plan will focus around slowing down McBride, and the Jaguars held a quality Chargers offense to just six points last week. The model projects McBride for 73 yards on Sunday.

Brock Bowers, Raiders, Over 63.5 receiving yards (-113, DraftKings)

Bowers is the best thing going for Las Vegas, and the second-year tight end has continued to show that after his return from injury. The 22-year-old had 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns in his Week 9 return after missing more than a month. He's averaging 65 receiving yards per game this season and 68.7 yards for his career. The Raiders play the Browns, who are allowing the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL this season, but Bowers is the type of talent that can produce regardless of the opposing defense. The model projects Bowers at 68 receiving yards on Sunday.