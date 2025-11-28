You'd be hard-pressed to find a better quarterback-to-pass-catcher connection than Brock Purdy-to-George Kittle, and that's been on display again this season. Kittle had an 83% overall catch rate last season, and he hauled in all 10 of his targets over his first two games with Purdy this year. Even in a down performance last week for Purdy with the 49ers quarterback throwing for just 193 yards with three interceptions, Kittle still secured six of 10 targets for 78 yards. The SportsLine model is projecting this connection to be showcased again on Sunday, backing Kittle Over 52.5 receiving yards against the Browns as one of its Week 13 NFL player prop best bets for tight ends at DraftKings. Kittle has gone Over this number in back-to-back games since Purdy returned from a toe injury.

The model also sees value in two other prominent tight ends in Week 13 for NFL player props. It's backing Raiders TE Brock Bowers to go Over 56.5 receiving yards against the Chargers, while projecting Jets tight end Mason Taylor to go Over 28.5 receiving yards in Week 13 NFL TE props at DraftKings. Bowers has gone Over this total in three of his last four games, making it a top play for the model when looking over Week 13 NFL props at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFL TE prop picks for NFL Week 13 at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Mason Taylor, Jets, Over 28.5 receiving yards (-116)

George Kittle, 49ers, Over 52.5 receiving yards (-114)

Brock Bowers, Raiders, Over 56.5 receiving yards (-113)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +558 (risk $100 to win $558):

Mason Taylor, Jets, Over 28.5 receiving yards (-116, DraftKings)

Taylor didn't reach this number last week against the Ravens following the quarterback switch to Tyrod Taylor against the Ravens, but moving from Justin Fields to Taylor is expected to increase the passing production from New York, and that should show itself better at home against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed at least 45 receiving yards to a tight end in four straight games, surging well past this Over, and Taylor has gone Over his number in three of his last five games, including with 30 yards when Tyrod Taylor started against the Panthers in Week 7. The model projects Mason Taylor to hit 30 receiving yards again on Sunday.

George Kittle, 49ers, Over 52.5 receiving yards (-114, DraftKings)

Kittle is one of the most dynamic and all-around dominant tight ends in the NFL. He's integral to San Francisco's rushing attack as well, keeping him on the field for nearly every play. The 32-year-old has gone Over this total in three straight weeks, averaging 76.3 yards per game in those contests. He's averaged at least 63 receiving yards per game in each of the prior two seasons since Purdy took over as the starter, and he's averaging 57.7 yards in their three games together this season. The model projects Kittle for 55 receiving yards against the Browns.

Brock Bowers, Raiders, Over 56.5 receiving yards (-113, DraftKings)

Bowers continues to showcase his importance to a Raiders offense that appears incompetent at times, but would be completely lost without him. The Raiders managed just 16 total points in three games he missed earlier this season, and when he returned, Bowers had 12 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-point outburst for Las Vegas. He's averaging 63.8 receiving yards per game this season and 68.2 yards over his two-year career. The Raiders play the Chargers, who have allowed the third-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season, but Bowers is the type of talent that can produce regardless of the opposing defense. The model projects Bowers at 69 receiving yards on Sunday.