With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can get $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. This week, we'll see an NFC West rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams (-8.5, 43.5) hosting the San Francisco 49ers for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday Night Football. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Rams vs. 49ers NFL betting preview

With all four teams at .500 or better and three teams at 3-1, the NFC West is staking an early claim as the best division and football and two of those 3-1 teams will do battle on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers got Brock Purdy back from injury last week after winning twice with Mac Jones in the lineup, but suffered their first loss of the season at home against the Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Rams have looked dynamic offensively and their only loss came against the Eagles in Week 3, where they held a 26-7 lead in the second half over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Purdy's turf toe looked like it might have caused some lingering issues in the loss to Jacksonville and his status will require monitoring throughout the week. Meanwhile, Davante Adams (hamstring) played despite a questionable tag last week and the veteran receiver should be good for Week 5. The latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as an 8.5-point home favorite, up seven points from the opener with San Francisco's injury issues, while the over/under has fallen to 43.5 points.

You can also bet NFL player props in 49ers vs. Rams on Thursday and anytime touchdown scorers is always a popular market for NFL primetime games. Running backs Kyren Williams (-160) and Christian McCaffrey (-140) have the shortest anytime TD scorer odds followed by Puka Nacua at +115. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Thursday Night Football, get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.