The Week 8 NFL schedule wraps up with Chiefs vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football, the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $300 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass. It's also a sports equinox, with the MLB World Series, NBA and NHL all in action. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football NFL betting preview

Marcus Mariota will start in place of Jayden Daniels (hamstring), but the Commanders did receive good news that top wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will both be available to play. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be without starting offensive tackle Josh Simmons and starting offensive guard Trey Smith is listed as doubtful. However, the latest Week 8 NFL odds from DraftKings still list Kansas City as a 10.5-point favorite at home while the over/under is 48.5 points.

DraftKings is also offering a profit boost token for any Chiefs vs. Commanders SGP and an NFL anytime TD scorer profit boost to use generally during Week 8. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce as the shortest odds to score (-110) of any player while other popular options include Rashee Rice (-105), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (+185) and Zach Ertz (+240). Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass.

Monday NBA betting preview

There are also 11 games in the NBA on Monday night and this is the only day where we'll have all four major American sports running concurrently this season. High-profile matchups on the NBA schedule tonight include Mavericks vs. Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City is favored by 7.5 on the road over Cooper Flagg and Dallas while the over/under in that game is 226.5. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings also list Denver as the 5.5-point road favorite over Minnesota while the over/under is 228.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.