Monday Night Football is the last chance in Week 8 to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won four of five after an 0-2 start and will host the Washington Commanders for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and bet on Monday Night Football now:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football NFL betting preview

After four Monday Night Football doubleheaders in the first seven weeks of the 2025 NFL season, it's standalone games only from this point on. Both of these teams made their respective conference championships last season, but have faced some early-season adversity. Kansas City suffered three tough one-possession losses over the first five weeks of the season and Washington has battled injury issues all year and is 3-4 entering Monday.

Jayden Daniels missed a couple of games earlier this season and was hurt again in a loss to the Cowboys last week. The Commanders revealed that he avoided serious injury, but it is expected that he'll miss Monday's matchup. Marcus Mariota would start if Daniels (hamstring) is unable to play in Week 8 and Kansas City is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from DraftKings because of the uncertainty while the over/under is 46.5 points.

In the last 30 years, the Chiefs have won and covered the spread in all seven of their head-to-head matchups with the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 1-4 against the spread over their last five road games. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Monday Night Football, get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner and get three months of free NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.