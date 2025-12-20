There are two NFL matchups on Saturday and you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on either game and get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Commanders vs. Eagles kicks off at 5 p.m. ET and then first place in the NFC North will be on the line when Bears vs. Packers kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NFL betting preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) ended a three-game losing streak with a 31-0 win over the Raiders last week and now they're only a win or a Cowboys loss away from clinching the NFC East for the third time in four years. On Saturday, they'll visit the Washington Commanders (4-10), who just ended an eight-game losing streak of their own with a 29-21 win over the Giants last week.

The latest Week 16 NFL odds list Philadelphia as the 6.5-point road favorite while the over/under is 44.5. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) are listed as 1.5-point road favorites over the Chicago Bears (10-4) in the late game with the over/under at 46.5 points.

Green Bay beat Chicago just two weeks ago in Lambeau Field, but did lose superstar defender Micah Parsons for the season with a torn ACL last week and Christian Watson is also questionable with a knee injury. The Bears are also 5-1 at home this season. Before you participate in any NFL betting on Saturday, get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.