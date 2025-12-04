The Detroit Lions will host the Dallas Cowboys for Thursday Night Football, and right now you can use the newest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and Detroit is favored by 3 at home, while the over under is 53.5 points. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Lions vs. Cowboys NFL betting preview

Both the Lions and the Cowboys are on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture entering Week 14, but the two franchises are trending in opposite directions. Detroit (7-5) has lost four of its last seven to fall to eighth in the NFC standings while Dallas (6-5-1) won three in a row to climb to ninth. However, both franchises still have to walk the tightrope in a crowded conference and the loser of this matchup will be at a significant disadvantage going forward.

The Lions are coming off a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers at home and are now two games behind the division-leading Bears in the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Cowboys beat the Chiefs on Thanksgiving and have now beat both of last year's Super Bowl participants over the last two weeks to jump back into the playoff race.

This will be the fourth year in a row that these two teams have met and the Lions won 47-9 last season but the Cowboys picked up wins in 2022 and 2023. Prescott's over/under for total passing yards on Thursday at DraftKings is 264.5 while Jameson Williams is priced at +100 to score a touchdown with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) likely out. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Thursday Night Football, get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.