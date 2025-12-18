Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 16, an ideal opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new customer. First place in the NFC West will be on the line this week as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Seahawks vs. Rams NFL betting preview

Both of these franchises enter Week 16 at 11-3 on the season and this will be the last time that they'll meet in the regular season. The Rams won the first matchup in Los Angeles, earning a 21-19 win back in Week 11 to take the reins in the division and they have covered the spread in eight of their last nine head-to-head matchups with the Seahawks.

However, Seattle has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games overall and has won 10 games in a row on the road, which includes a 30-25 win in Los Angeles during Week 18 of last season. Both Seattle and Los Angeles rank top five in the NFL in scoring offense and scoring defense and that could lead to another slugfest like we saw last month.

The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list the Rams as 1.5-point favorites on the road while the over/under for Thursday Night Football is 44.5. Puka Nacua is priced at -110 to score and anytime touchdown while Jaxon Smith-Njigba is listed at +100. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Thursday Night Football, get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.