Use the latest DraftKings promo code on NFL Sunday to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. The Week 12 NFL schedule includes a high-profile matchup like Chiefs vs. Colts and divisional-rivalry games like Saints vs. Falcons and Cowboys vs. Eagles. Before making any NFL bets, claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in the unusual position of being on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture through 11 weeks after a 5-5 start punctuated by a loss to the Broncos last week. Now they'll host the Indianapolis Colts (8-2) and face the possibility of falling below .500 at the latest point of the season in the Andy Reid era. Kansas City is favored by 3.5 at home while the over/under is 50.5 points.

There won't be quite as much on the line in Saints vs. Falcons later in the afternoon, but Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Saints quarterback Tyler Shough are both hoping to secure their futures at very different stages of their careers with a strong performance. New Orleans is favored by 1.5 at home while the latest Week 12 NFL odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 39.5.

Then the Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) will look to draw back into the NFC playoff race with a statement win over the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) at home. However, it's the Eagles that are favored by 3.5 on the road with the over/under at 48.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.