Monday Night Football in Week 11 will bring us Raiders vs. Cowboys, the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins and three months of free NBA League Pass. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and there are numerous options for NFL betting for the final game on the NFL schedule this week.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football NFL betting preview

These are two of the most recognizable brands that the NFL has to offer, but both franchises are struggling a bit in their first season with a new head coach. The Cowboys are still second in the NFC East, but that's because it's a down year in the division and they're currently 11th in the NFC at 3-5-1. Meanwhile, the Raiders are last in the AFC West at 2-7 and their only home win of the season came against the Titans (1-8).

The latest Raiders vs. Cowboys odds from DraftKings list Dallas as the 3.5-point road favorite while the over/under is 50.5 points. There are also dozens of NFL player props available for play, like Ashton Jeanty anytime touchdown scorer (-170) and over/under 1.5 passing touchdowns for Dak Prescott. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Monday Night Football, get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner and get three months of free NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.