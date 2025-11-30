NFL Sunday is upon us and you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. The Week 13 NFL schedule includes a high-profile matchup like Colts vs. Texans (+3) at 1 p.m. ET, Seahawks vs. Vikings (+11.5) at 4:05 p.m. ET and Steelers vs. Bills (-3) at 4:25 p.m. ET. Before making any NFL bets, claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Indianapolis Colts had a double-digit lead and were a quarter away from beating the reigning AFC champions on their home field to improve to 9-2 and take a commanding lead in the AFC South. However, the Colts (8-3) went on to lose and now they need to do everything they can to keep the Jaguars (7-4) at arm's length and avoiding letting the Texans (6-5) back in the race. Indianapolis is favored by 4.5 at home against Houston while the over/under is 44.5.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings (4-7) are fading fast and facing serious questions about J.J. McCarthy's long-term viability as their starting quarterback. Things won't get any easier this week with a trip to Seattle on the schedule. The Seahawks are 8-3 on the season and still in the hunt for the NFC West title and the top seed in the conference. They're favored by 11.5 at home while the over/under is 41.5 points in the latest Week 13 NFL odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aaron Rodgers (wrist) is expected to be back in action as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Buffalo Bills in the late window. Both teams are currently second in their respective divisions, but the Bills currently occupy a wild card spot while the Steelers are on the outside looking in. Buffalo is favored by three on the road, while the over/under is 45.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.