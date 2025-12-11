The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Atlanta Falcons for Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 15, another opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new user. Falcons vs. Buccaneers kicks at 8:15 p.m. ET and Tampa Bay won 23-20 in Atlanta in Week 1. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons NFL betting preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolted out of the starting block to a 5-1 start, but a myriad of offensive injuries eventually caught up to the four-time defending NFC South champions and suddenly they're fighting to keep their divisional title streak alive. Tampa Bay is now 7-6 overall and is tied with the Panthers with two matchups against Carolina left on the schedule.

However, first the Bucs will have to deal with the Falcons, who have lost seven of eight to drop to 4-9 after a 3-2 start. Michael Penix Jr. was lost for the season against the Panthers in Week 11 and veteran Kirk Cousins is 1-2 as a starter since taking over as the starter again. Atlanta is now guaranteed a losing season for the eighth straight year, which is the longest stretch in franchise history.

The latest Buccaneers vs. Falcons odds from DraftKings list the Buccaneers as 4.5-point favorites while the over/under is 44.5 points. There are also dozens of NFL player props available, including Bijan Robinson (-160) or Bucky Irving (+115) as anytime touchdown scorers. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Thursday Night Football, get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.