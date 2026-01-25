NFL Championship Sunday is upon us and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new customer. The 2026 AFC Championship Game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and will pit the Denver Broncos against the New England Patriots. The 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

NFL Championship Sunday betting preview

The Broncos are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are coming off a thrilling win over the Bills in the divisional round, but found out that quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the process. Meanwhile, the Patriots breezed to a 28-16 win over the Texans last week to secure their spot in the AFC Championship Game. With Jarrett Stidham filling in for Nix, the Patriots are favored by 5.5 on the road while the over/under is at 41.5 points.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks scored a dominant 41-6 win over the 49ers last week to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game, where they'll host a Rams squad that snuck past the Bears 20-17 in overtime. These two franchises split their two regular-season matchups and both games were decided by two points or less. Now the latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the 2.5-point favorite while the over/under is 47.5.

DraftKings is also offering a pair of NFL Conference Championship Week profit boosts to be used on qualifying NFL SGPs or NFL SGPxs. Before you participate in any NFL betting on Sunday, get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.