NFL Sunday offers plenty of opportunities to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass. The Week 10 NFL schedule includes a matchup of original franchises with Bears vs. Giants (+4.5) is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and a crucial NFC West rivalry game at 4:25 p.m. ET of 49ers vs. Rams (-5.5). Before making any NFL bets, claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The New York Giants are off toa 2-7 start on the season, but Jaxson Dart has provided at least some room for optimism among the fanbase. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears (5-3) have had their fanbase energized over the last couple of seasons by the arrivals of quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson. Chicago piled up 567 yards of offense in a miraculous win over the Bengals last week and is favored by 4.5 with the over/under at 45.5.

Then at 4:25 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) in a pivotal divisional matchup. Both teams are looking up at the Seahawks (6-2) in the NFC West at the moment, but currently occupy wild card spots in the hotly-contested NFC. The Rams are favored by 5.5 on the road in the latest Week 10 NFL odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 49.5 points.

Also at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Washington Commanders will host the Detroit Lions in a rematch of a playoff matchup from last season. The Commanders beat the Lions in the divisional round last season, but are off to a 3-6 start and will be without Jayden Daniels (elbow). Meanwhile, Detroit has disappointed to an extent at 5-3, but is still favored by 9.5 on the road with the over/under at 49.5. Get $300 in bonus bets and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.