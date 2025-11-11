Use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on Monday Night Football or the NBA tonight, and you will receive $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins and three months of free NBA League Pass as a new user. Packers vs. Eagles kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and top matchups in the NBA include Bulls vs. Spurs at 8 p.m. ET and Clippers vs. Hawks at 10:30 p.m. ET.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football NFL betting preview

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and they'll visit the Green Bay Packers for Monday Night Football to close out Week 10. The Eagles are 6-2 on the season and lead the NFC East, while the Packers are 5-2-1 and are clinging to a narrow lead in the NFC North. These two teams played twice last season, with Philadelphia beating Green Bay 34-29 in Brazil during Week 1 of the regular season and then winning 22-10 in the NFC Wild Card Round.

However, the Packers will be at home this time and are favored by 1.5 in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds from DraftKings. The over/under is at 45.5 points, and there are also dozens of NFL player props available, including Saquon Barkley over/under 76.5 receiving yards and Jordan Love over/under 233.5 passing yards. DraftKings is also offering an Eagles vs. Packers same-game parlay profit boost for Monday's contest. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Monday Night Football, get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner and get three months of free NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.