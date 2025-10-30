Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 9 in the NFL and the updated DraftKings promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets and three months free of NBA League Pass. The Miami Dolphins will host the Baltimore Ravens and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Bet on Dolphins vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football and claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Dolphins vs. Ravens NFL betting preview

It's been an unfortunate season for both franchises thus far, but both are coming off of wins against teams that were .500 or better last week. With Michael Penix Jr. out, the Dolphins hammered the Falcons 34-10 while the Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson being held out to beat the Bears 30-16 at home with Tyler Huntley starting.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns to spur Miami's win while Tyler Huntley led scoring drives on six of eight possessions, including a pair of Derrick Henry touchdowns. With Lamar Jackson potentially returning in this game, the Ravens are favored by 7.5 while the over/under is 50.5 points.

There are also dozens of NFL player props already available for play, including anytime touchdown scorer bets. Derrick Henry has the shortest odds of any player (-215) while De'Von Achane is priced at -150. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Thursday Night Football, get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner and three months of free NBA League Pass.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.