Sunday Night Football will feature Bills vs. Patriots, an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and the latest Week 5 NFL odds list the Bills as 8.5-point favorites with an over/under at 50.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

For Sunday's NFL betting, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Bills vs. Patriots NFL betting preview

The Patriots won the AFC East in every season but one (2008 Dolphins) from 2002-2019, but it's been Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills sitting atop the division every year since 2020. New England is already half way to its win total from a season ago under Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel is very quickly turning the culture around with Drake Maye also making strides in his second season.

Meanwhile, the Bills are a perfect 4-0 and have looked dominant since the fourth quarter of their comeback win over the Ravens in Week 1. Since Derrick Henry scored to put Baltimore up 40-25 with 11:42 remaining in that game, Buffalo has outscored its opponents 108-50. The Bills enter Week 5 ranked second in the NFL in scoring and second in total offense.

The Bills have won seven of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Patriots, but New England has a habit of playing Buffalo tough of late. The Patriots have covered the spread in the last four meetings and won outright twice as underdogs during that span. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Sunday Night Football, get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.