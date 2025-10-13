A Monday Night Football doubleheader means two chances to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass if their first $5 wager wins. The action begins with Falcons vs. Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET and Commanders vs. Bears kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and bet on Monday Night Football now:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football NFL betting preview

This is the third of four Monday Night Football doubleheaders on the 2025 NFL Schedule and it starts with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Buffalo Bills. The Falcons are 2-2 on the season and have the benefit of coming off a bye week while the Bills are 4-1 after a stunning loss to the Patriots last week. The latest Week 6 NFL odds from DraftKings list Buffalo as a 4.5-point road favorite while the over/under is 49.5.

Then in the traditional MNF timeslot, the Washington Commanders will host the Chicago Bears for a rematch of last year's Hail Mary game. Chicago scored with 25 seconds left in that contest to take a 15-12 lead but lackluster defense late allowed Jayden Daniels to hit a 52-yard Hail Mary to Noah Brown as time expired. Washington is favored by 4.5 at home this time around and the over/under is 49.5 points.

There are also dozens of NFL player props available in both games on Monday. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' over/under for total passing yards is 238.5, a total he's only crossed once this season. Meanwhile, Josh Allen is priced at -125 to be an anytime touchdown scorer. Before you participate in any NFL betting for Monday Night Football, get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.