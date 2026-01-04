The NFL regular season wraps up on Sunday, but you can still use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Bills vs. Jets (+12.5) will mark the final game at Highmark Stadium, while Bears vs. Lions (+4.5) and Broncos vs. Chargers (+14.5) have seeding implications for the NFL playoff picture. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Buffalo Bills have already clinched a spot in the postseason and can't catch the Patriots in the AFC East, so there will only be pride on the line when they host the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET. However, this will be the final regular-season game ever at Highmark Stadium and will likely be the final game at the stadium in history given their playoff seed. Buffalo is favored by 12.5 in the latest Week 18 NFL odds from DraftKings, while the over/under is 38.

Broncos vs. Chargers also kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and Denver needs a win to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Chargers have also already clinched a playoff spot and have seeding on the line, but they'll give starting quarterback Justin Herbert another week of rest as he recovers from injury. The Broncos are favored by 14.5 at home with an over/under of 37.5 points.

The Chicago Bears need a win on Sunday to lock in the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Ben Johnson will have to guide his squad past his former squad, the Detroit Lions, to do so. The Bears lost to the Lions 52-21 back in Week 2 and are coming off a 42-38 loss to the 49ers. Chicago is still favored by 4.5 at home, while the over/under is 51 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.