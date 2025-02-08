After 272 regular season games and 12 playoff games, the 2024 pro football season will come to an end on Sunday when Kansas City and Philadelphia square off in the championship game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and bettors interested in placing a wager on the game can take advantage of DraftKings' new user promo. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City are no strangers to the big game. They're looking to lift the trophy for the third straight year and for the fourth time in the last six seasons. No team in league history has won three straight titles since the merger in 1966. Meanwhile Philadelphia is trying to win the franchise's second title. The first came in the 2017 season when the team upset Tom Brady and New England.

Though the teams are vastly different today, Sunday's game is a rematch of the title game from two seasons ago when Kansas City edged out Philadelphia, 38-35. In that game Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker booted the game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining, three plays after a key defensive holding call on Philadelphia's James Bradberry.

Since the Kansas City-Philadelphia matchup was set nearly two weeks ago, Kansas City has remained a steady 1.5-point favorite. The total has dropped slightly, from 49.5 to 49. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Anyone who finds one side of the NFL spread attractive, would like to try betting on the NFL and does not already have a DraftKings account can take advantage of a welcome bonus for new users. The DraftKings new user promo, which does not require a promo code, offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code explained

DraftKings' latest new user promo, like other sportsbook promotions, comes with a few terms and conditions, the first of which is you must be a new DraftKings user who has never signed up for the platform before. That means if you signed up for the sportsbook in one state, you aren't eligible to sign up for a new account and receive the welcome bonus if you're now in another state. Additionally, unless you are in Kentucky or Wyoming (18+), you must be at least 21 years old to sign up with DraftKings and claim this new user promo.

After your first bet of at least $5 is placed, $200 in bonus bets will be credited in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens. All of the tokens will expire seven days after reaching your account.

Lastly, bonus bets are not included in any returns or winnings, nor are they redeemable for cash, transferable or refundable.

How to sign up for the DraftKings new user promo

New DraftKings users who are interested in claiming the sportsbook's latest welcome offer can do so by following these steps:

Claim the DraftKings promo via this link. Click on the orange SIGN UP button. Enter the requested information, including email, username, password and phone number. Provide the last four digits of your social security number and have your location confirmed to ensure you are in an area in which DraftKings operates. Agree to the terms and conditions. Make a first deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5.

Upon completion of the sign-up process, qualified customers will receive $200 in bonus bets in the form of eight $25 bonus bets.

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code vs. other current welcome promotions

The DraftKings welcome bonus gives users the opportunity to build their bankroll with a relatively modest initial investment. And while DraftKings and FanDuel both offer new users $200 in bonus bets after placing an initial bet of just $5, FanDuel requires you to win your first wager in order to receive those bonus bets -- DraftKings does not. BetMGM does offer more in bonus bets at up to $1,500, but in order to receive that full total, you'd have to place a $1,500 wager with your very first bet with the sportsbook. Additionally, that first bet would need to lose for you to receive that amount in bonus bets.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City picks and what to know

Date Sunday

Sunday Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Money line Chiefs -125, Eagles +105

Chiefs -125, Eagles +105 Total 49

The biggest difference with Philadelphia from the team that lost the Super Bowl two seasons ago arguably is Saquon Barkley, who has taken the offense to another level this season. Led by the dynamic running back, who rushed for a mind-bending 2,005 yards in the regular season, the Eagles averaged 179.3 rushing yards per game. That ranked second in the league during the regular season. Two years ago, Philadelphia averaged 147.6 yards, which was fifth in the NFL.

But Barkley isn't the only rushing threat for the Eagles. Quarterback Jalen Hurts averages 42.0 rushing yards per game. More importantly, he has rushed for 14 touchdowns, the most by any quarterback in the league and ninth-most among all players this season. He also has scored a touchdown in 12 games this season, most by any Philadelphia player.

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will garner most of the attention entering the Super Bowl, defense has led the way for Kansas City this season. Anchored by relentless attack man Chris Jones, the Chiefs allowed just 19.2 points per game during the regular season, which ranked fourth in the league. Considering Kansas City played one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, that number looks even better.

One of the biggest reasons for the Chiefs' success on defense is the blitz from defensive backs. Including the playoffs, Kansas City has blitzed defensive backs on 18% of plays, the second-highest rate in the league. On those plays, the Chiefs have generated 68 quarterback pressures (which leads the NFL) and 13 sacks (which is tied for the league lead).

SportsLine's experts have entered their Super Bowl picks, and the SportsLine Projection Model has one team covering in more than 50% of its simulations.

Responsible gambling

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. The sportsbook offers a Responsible Gaming Center where users can find resources and tools to help them avoid problem gambling. Those include deposit limits, time limits, wagering limits, personalized stats to track wins and losses and the ability to take a break from DraftKings from three days to five years.

