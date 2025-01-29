Kansas City will try to become the first NFL franchise to win three straight championships when it squares off against Philadelphia on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kansas City can also join a short list of franchises in the four major North American sports leagues to have won three titles in a row. That last was the Los Angeles Lakers, who won the NBA Finals in 2000, '01 and '02 behind Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Kansas City is coming off a 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the previous round. The victory was Kansas City's 17th straight win in a one-possession game, a league record. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is riding high after blowing out rival Washington 55-23 in the previous round. Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts each rushed for three touchdowns in the rout.

This year's title game is a rematch from two years ago, which Kansas City won 38-35. In that game, K.C. quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns, and kicker Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining. Hurts had 374 total yards and four total touchdowns in a losing effort.

The last time these teams met was in Week 11 of the 2023 season and Philadelphia defeated Kansas City 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium. Hurts had two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Immediately after the Kansas City-Philadelphia matchup was set, K.C. opened as a consensus 1.5-point favorite. The spread moved to Kansas City -2 before dropping back to 1.5. The total is 49.5. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Anyone who finds one side of the NFL spread attractive, would like to try betting on the NFL and does not already have a DraftKings account can take advantage of a welcome bonus for new users. The DraftKings new user promo, which does not require a promo code, offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code explained

The DraftKings new user promo comes with a few terms and conditions. First, you must be a new DraftKings customer who has never signed up for the platform anywhere. For example, if you previously signed up in Michigan, you wouldn't be eligible to sign up for a new account and claim the welcome bonus in Pennsylvania or any other state. You also must be at least 21 years old to sign up and claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, unless you're in Kentucky and Wyoming, where the minimum age is 18.

After your first bet of at least $5 is placed, $200 in bonus bets will be credited in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens. All of the tokens will expire seven days after reaching your account.

Lastly, bonus bets are not included in any returns or winnings, nor are they redeemable for cash, transferable or refundable.

How to sign up for the DraftKings new user promo

New DraftKings users who are interested in claiming the sportsbook's latest welcome offer can do so by following these steps:

Claim the DraftKings promo via this link. Click on the orange SIGN UP button. Enter the requested information, including email, username, password and phone number. Provide the last four digits of your social security number and have your location confirmed to ensure you are in an area in which DraftKings operates. Agree to the terms and conditions. Make a first deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5.

Upon completion of the sign-up process, qualified customers will receive $200 in bonus bets in the form of eight $25 bonus bets.

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code vs. other current welcome promotions

The DraftKings welcome bonus gives users the opportunity to build their bankroll with a relatively modest initial investment. However, other sportsbook promotions are offering much larger bonus bets than DraftKings'. BetMGM, for example, is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, while Caesars is offering up to $1,059.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City picks and what to know

Date February 9

February 9 Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Money line Chiefs -124, Eagles +110

Chiefs -124, Eagles +110 Total 49.5

Mahomes can make history in Super Bowl LIX. The 29 year old can become the fourth starting quarterback to win four Super Bowl titles, joining Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana. Mahomes also can join Michael Jordan (six), Brady (five) and LeBron James (four) as the only players in MLB, NBA, NHL or NFL history with at least four championship MVP awards.

But Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense face a difficult assignment in solving the Philadelphia defense. The Eagles led the league in total defense during the regular season, allowing just 278.4 yards per game. (The Titans were a distant second, at 311.2.) Philadelphia also ranked second in scoring defense, giving up just 17.8 points per game. During their three playoff games, the Eagles have allowed just 18.3 points a game, which ranks second behind all teams that made the postseason. They've also forced 10 turnovers in the playoffs while committing none of their own.

Barkley has carried his historic rushing exploits from the regular season into the postseason. A finalist for the NFL MVP award after rushing for 2,005 yards in the regular season, Barkley has run for 442 yards and five touchdowns across the team's three playoff games, including 118 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. He is averaging a robust 6.7 yards per carry in the postseason. Led by Barkley, the Eagles enter the Super Bowl averaging 227.7 rushing yards a game in the playoffs.

Barkley, Hurts and the rest of Philadelphia's offense face a Kansas City run defense that has been below average over the second half of the season. Beginning with the Week 11 loss to the Bills, the Chiefs have given up 4.7 yards per rush. That ranks 23rd in the league over that time.

SportsLine's army of experts has entered picks for the Super Bowl, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Responsible gambling

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. The sportsbook offers a Responsible Gaming Center where users can find resources and tools to help them avoid problem gambling. Those include deposit limits, time limits, wagering limits, personalized stats to track wins and losses and the ability to take a break from DraftKings from three days to five years.

There are additional resources available too, such as: