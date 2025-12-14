With the latest DraftKings promo code, you can bet Cowboys vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and Dallas is favored by 5.5 at home, while the over-under is 47.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Sportsbook: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets, including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The number of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo, like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League Pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Sunday Night Football betting preview

The Dallas Cowboys looked like they had some momentum building after back-to-back wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but a loss last Thursday to the Lions thinned their playoff margins considerably. Dallas is now 6-6-1 on the season and now sits 10th in the NFC standings. The best chance for the Cowboys to make the postseason is by catching the Eagles (8-5) in the NFC East given a crowded NFC playoff picture.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are 5-8 on the season and searching for answers after winning 14 games a season ago. Minnesota did score a dominant 31-0 win over the Commanders last week and J.J. McCarthy threw for three touchdowns for the first time in his career, though he finished with only 163 passing yards overall. The former first-round pick is 3-4 in his first season as a starter but has just a 67.4 passer rating.

Dak Prescott was the NFL's leading passer entering Week 15 with 3,637 passing yards and he's thrown for 300 yards or more in three consecutive starts.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.