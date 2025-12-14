Using the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can bet on the NFL or any other sport on Sunday and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Week 15 NFL schedule includes high-profile matchups like Patriots vs. Bills (-2.5), Broncos vs. Packers (-1.5) and Rams vs. Lions (+6). Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

DraftKings Sportsbook: What should bettors know?

DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, FanDuel. Here are the biggest strengths of the DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings mobile app: The DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently rated as one of the best on both Apple and Google. Users love the sleek interface and simple navigation. Extensive and creative betting markets: Inside each sport, especially the more popular ones like NFL and NBA, DraftKings offers unparalleled betting markets, including head-to-head player matchups or bets like "any player to score 40+" in an NBA game. The number of bets you can make on DraftKings is virtually endless.

Promos for new and existing users: DraftKings has offered additional perks to its new user promo, like discounted version of NFL Game Pass or NBA League Pass. You'll also find multiple daily boosts and bonuses depending on where we are in the sports calendar.

Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East in each of the last five seasons, but that streak is in jeopardy entering a Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots. Drake Maye has led the Patriots to an 11-2 start and they can clinch the AFC East with a victory over the Bills (9-4) on Sunday. However, Buffalo is favored by 1.5 on the road, while the over/under is 49.5 for this 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Then at 4:25 p.m. ET, the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos will host the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. Denver is the current top seed in the AFC at 11-2 while Green Bay is the third seed in the NFC at 9-3-1. The latest Week 15 NFL odds from DraftKings list Green Bay as the 2.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under is 42.5.

The Los Angeles Rams are the top seed in the NFC at 10-3 entering Sunday and they'll host the Detroit Lions (8-5) in another 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The Rams are favored by 5.5 at home with the over/under at 55.5 points, and Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is now the -180 favorite to win his first NFL MVP at DraftKings. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.