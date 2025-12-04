Thursday Night Football will pit the Detroit Lions against the Dallas Cowboys and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and will feature superstars like Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Jahmyr Gibbs. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

If the NFL playoffs were to start today, both the Lions and the Cowboys would miss out and this is a monumental game for the playoff prospects of both franchises. Detroit is off to a 7-5 start after losing to the Packers at home on Thanksgiving Day and is currently eighth in the NFC and third in the NFC North.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have won three in a row to improve to 6-5-1 on the season. They've beaten both of last year's Super Bowl participants in the last two weeks but are still 1.5 games behind the Eagles in the NFC East and the 49ers in the wild card race.

The latest Lions vs. Cowboys odds from DraftKings list Detroit as a 3-point favorite at home while the over/under is 54.5. There are also dozens of NFL player props available, including over/under 77.5 rushing yards for Gibbs and Lamb +125 as an anytime touchdown scorer. DraftKings is also offering a 30% profit boost on qualifying Cowboys vs. Lions same-game parlays. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more is a winner:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.