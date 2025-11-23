Right now, with the latest DraftKings promo code, you can bet Rams vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets as well as three months of free NBA League Pass. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, and this is a battle of first-place squads with the Rams sitting on top of the NFC West and the Bucs leading the NFC South. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Rams vs. Buccaneers, SNF betting preview

The Los Angeles Rams (8-2) have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL throughout the season, and they are coming off a crucial 21-19 win over the Seahawks on Sunday to take control of the division. The Rams ranks sixth in the NFL in scoring, second in scoring defense, and third in point differential through 11 weeks, and Matthew Stafford has established himself as an MVP candidate with a league-leading 27 touchdown passes in 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) are coming off a disheartening 44-32 loss to the Bills last week, and their lead in the NFC South has been trimmed to a half-game with the Panthers at 6-5. Tampa Bay has been without top playmakers like Bucky Irving, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for long stretches of the season. Evans is out for the season, and Irving and Godwin are both highly questionable despite their practice workloads ramping up this week.

The latest Rams vs. Buccaneers odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as a 6.5-point favorite at home while the over/under is 49.5. The Rams are 7-3 against the spread on the season, while the Buccaneers are 5-5 against the number. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.