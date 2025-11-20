Week 12 in the NFL begins with Texans vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. In addition to TNF, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, there are also four games on the NBA schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Houston Texans are on a three-game winning streak and have the best defense in the NFL, but at 5-5 they still have a lot of ground to cover to earn a playoff spot in the AFC. They'll host the Buffalo Bills, who are 7-3 but sit second in the AFC East through 11 weeks. These two teams also met last year, with Houston winning 23-20 as a 1-point favorite at home.

They'll meet in Houston again this week, but with C.J. Stroud out and Davis Mills starting at quarterback. That's a big reason why the Bills are favored by 5.5 in the latest Thursday Night Football NFL odds with the over/under at 43.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Thursday NBA betting preview

Victor Wembanyama is out for a few weeks with a calf strain, but life goes on for the San Antonio Spurs as they host the Atlanta Hawks for an 8 p.m. ET tip. Both teams are currently fifth in their respective conferences but the Spurs are favored by 1.5 with Trae Young (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) both out for Atlanta while the over/under is 231.5.

Also at 8 p.m. ET, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for a couple week with a groin strain, so the 76ers are favored by 2.5 on the road with the over/under at 224.5. However, Joel Embiid (knee) missed yesterday's game and is questionable for Thursday while Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) is out for at least two weeks. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.