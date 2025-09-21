Sunday NFL betting is upon us and the latest DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. You can use it to boost your bankroll today and won't have to miss a second of the action while betting games like Bears vs. Cowboys, 49ers vs. Cardinals or Giants vs. Chiefs on Sunday. Claim your offer here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Week 3 NFL schedule includes a couple of big games in the NFC, with Bears vs. Cowboys and 49ers vs. Cardinals both kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Chicago is 0-2 after losses to the Vikings and Lions while Dallas is 1-1 coming off an overtime win against the Giants. The Cowboys are favored by 1.5 in the latest Week 3 NFL odds while the over/under for that game is 49.5 points.

Then in Cardinals vs. 49ers, San Francisco will have Mac Jones filling in for Brock Purdy and is favored by 1.5 after Jones threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Saints last week. The over/under is 44.5 points, though the over has hit in six of the last seven head-to-head matchups between these two NFC West rivals.

On Sunday Night Football, the Giants will host the Chiefs and it's a surprising matchup of 0-2 teams. New York has suffered losses to the Commanders and Cowboys while Kansas City lost to the Chargers in Brazil and then dropped a Super Bowl 59 rematch to the Eagles. The Chiefs are favored by 6 while the over/under for that contest is also 44.5 points.

There are also dozens of NFL player props to wager on in all of those games. CeeDee Lamb is +100 to score an anytime touchdown against the Bears while Kyler Murray's over/under for total passing yards is 217.5. Then Travis Kelce's over/under for total receiving yards is 46.5 yards. Bet on the NFL and take advantage of $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.