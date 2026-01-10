NFL Wild Card Weekend 2026 begins with two games on Saturday, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The action begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with the Carolina Panthers hosting the Los Angeles Rams. At 8 p.m. ET, the Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NFL betting preview

The Panthers (8-9) won the NFC South and became only the seventh team in NFL history to make the playoffs with a losing record (two of those came during the strike-shortened 1982 season). Now they'll host the Rams (12-5) on NFL Wild Card Saturday and Carolina will be a rare double-digit home underdog. The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the 10-point favorite while the over/under is 44.5.

Then the NFL's oldest rivalry will be renewed on Saturday night, but this will only be the third time that Bears vs. Packers has happened during the postseason. Chicago and Green Bay split two thrilling regular-season matchups, but the Bears host by way of winning the NFC North. However, the Packers are listed as 1.5-point favorites while the over/under is 45.5. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.