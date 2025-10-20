49ers vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football is the perfect opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass. Kickoff for this Week 7 primetime matchup is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and Atlanta is favored by 1.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Falcons vs. 49ers betting preview

With Brock Purdy (toe) declared out once again, Mac Jones will start for the 49ers. He's 3-1 as a starter and has thrown for at least 279 yards in each of his starts. San Francisco will also get George Kittle back from injured reserve and Ricky Pearsall will also return to the lineup, giving Jones a couple more weapons for this primetime matchup.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off an upset win over the Bills that moved them to 3-2 on the season and they rank second in the NFL in total offense and first in total defense entering Sunday. They're also No. 1 in the league in pass defense and first in rushing, so expect pressuring Jones and establishing Bijan Robinson to be a focal point. Get $300 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months NBA League Pass free:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.