Use the latest DraftKings promo code for Patriots vs. Jets on Thursday Night Football, and you get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. Week 11 in the NFL kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET with an AFC East rivalry, and New England is favored by 12.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Buffalo Bills have dominated the division of late, but in one of the biggest surprises of the season thus far, Drake Maye has the Patriots sitting in first place entering Week 11. New England is off to an 8-2 start in Mike Vrabel's first season and Maye is in MVP contention in his first season. Meanwhile, the Jets are in last at 2-7, but have won their last two games in a row.

The latest Patriots vs. Jets odds from DraftKings list New England as a 12.5-point favorite at home while the over/under is 43.5 points. You can also bet dozens of NFL player props during Thursday Night Football, and DraftKings is offering a 30% profit boost for one Jets vs. Patriots same-game parlay. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Thursday NBA betting preview

NBA action tips off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday with Cavaliers vs. Raptors. Cleveland was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season and is second in the conference entering tonight's action at 8-4. Meanwhile, the Raptors are off to a 6-5 start and currently the eighth seed in the East. The Cavs are 7.5-point home favorites in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 240.5.

The Indiana Pacers made the NBA Finals last season, but with Tyrese Haliburton tearing his Achilles in that series, Indiana is off to an abysmal 1-10 start. The Pacers will visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Phoenix is a surprising 7-5 after trading Kevin Durant away this offseason and is favored by 4.5 at home while the over/under is 233.5. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free of NBA League Pass:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.