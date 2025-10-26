A Sunday Night Football grudge match is an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass. Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Packers vs. Steelers betting preview

After 18 seasons in a Packers uniform, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets prior to the 2023 season and the 41-year-old is now in his first season with the Steelers after two seasons in New York. Pittsburgh is off to a 4-2 start with Rodgers at the helm and he's tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 touchdown passes entering Week 8. Meanwhile, Jordan Love has led the Packers to a 4-1-1 start and is fifth in the league in yards per pass attempt (8.2).

Green Bay made another blockbuster trade prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season, acquiring Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks. Parsons has been typically menacing all season, but gave the Packers their first taste of his ability to completely wreck the game last week in Arizona. He had the first three-sack game of his career and was instrumental in a come-from-behind 27-23 win.

Now the latest Week 8 NFL odds from DraftKings list Green Bay as a 3-point favorite on the road, while the over/under is currently 45.5 points. You can also bet dozens of NFL player props during Sunday Night Football, including anytime touchdown scorer bets. Packers running back Joshua Jacobs has the shortest odds of any player to score at -190 while Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is priced at +145. Get $300 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months NBA League Pass for free:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.