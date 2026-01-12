NFL Wild Card Weekend wraps up with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, and right now you can get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins with the latest DraftKings promo code. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and DraftKings is also offering a 30% profit boost on a qualifying Steelers vs. Texans same-game parlay. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

Steelers vs. Texans betting preview

It was a rollercoaster season for the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) on the way to winning the AFC North title. They won four of their first five to race out to a division lead, lost five of seven to let the Ravens back into the race, and then won four of their final five. That includes a victory on a missed field goal in a winner-take-all battle with Baltimore in Week 18.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans (12-5) got off to a sluggish 3-5 start, but ripped off nine wins in a row to end the season and wound up in a wild-card spot after nearly chasing the Jaguars down in the AFC South. Houston had the No. 2 scoring defense and the No. 1 total defense in the NFL this season and Demeco Ryans' front is bookended by two All-Pro edges in Will Anderson (12.0 sacks) and Danielle Hunter (15.0) sacks.

Aaron Rodgers will be making his 22nd career playoff start at age 42 while C.J. Stroud will already be making his fifth playoff start in just his third season. The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list the Texans as 3-point road favorites while the over/under is 38.5.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.