Philadelphia and Kansas City are set to square off in football's championship game on Sunday. These two teams played in the finale two years ago, a game in which Kansas City won in thrilling fashion, 38-35. Sunday will mark the ninth championship game rematch in NFL history. The winner of the first game is 6-2 in the second meeting. With DraftKings Sportsbook, new users can bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

With a victory on Sunday, Kansas City will become the first team in the to three-peat in the modern era. However, the final unbeaten team in the league hasn't won the big game since 2006. K.C. was the league's last remaining unbeaten team this season before suffering a loss against Buffalo in Week 11.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite. The over/under is 48.5.

Anyone who finds one side of the NFL spread attractive, would like to try betting on the NFL and does not already have a DraftKings account can take advantage of a welcome bonus for new users. The DraftKings new user promo, which does not require a promo code, offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Is the DraftKings Sportsbook promo the best promo?

Sportsbooks have a couple different structures for welcome offers, and it's up to bettors to figure out their risk/reward tolerance before accessing them.

The DraftKings welcome bonus gives users the opportunity to build their bankroll with a smaller first bet, as you can wager as little as $5 and still earn $200 in bonus bets. It's a similar promo at FanDuel, however, your first bet must win in order to receive $200 in bonus bets. That gives an advantage to DraftKings' offer since bettors receive the $200 in bonus bets whether their first bet wins or loses.

There are other sportsbook promotions offering larger bonus bets than DraftKings—but you have to risk more on your first bet. For example, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet with BetMGM and your wager will be matched in bonus bets if it loses. If your second BetMGM wager placed via bonus bets also loses, then it could end up being a much bigger loss than if your initial $5 bet with DraftKings loses. However, if your first or second BetMGM wager wins, you could potentially earn a lot more compared to DraftKings' welcome offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code explained

The DraftKings new user promo comes with a few terms and conditions. First, you must be a new DraftKings user who has never signed up in any other state. For example, if you previously created a DraftKings account in Illinois, you won't be able to access the welcome bonus in Colorado. You also must be at least 21 years old to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook, unless you're in Kentucky, New Hampshire, Wyoming or Washington, D.C., where the minimum age is 18.

After your initial bet of at least $5, $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account as eight $25 bonus bet tokens. The tokens will expire after seven days.

Bonus bets are also not included in any winnings. So if you place a $50 bonus bet token on a +100 wager, you'd receive $50 in winnings but not the stake back as well. Those winnings can be withdrawn from your DraftKings account, while bonus bet tokens cannot.

How to sign up for the DraftKings new user promo

If you're a new DraftKings user who is still interested in the sportsbook's latest sign-up promo, follow these steps to earn your bonus bets:

Claim the DraftKings promo via this link. Click SIGN UP and enter your requested personal information. Agree to the terms and conditions. Deposit at least $5. Make a first bet of $5 or more.

After signing up for a DraftKings account and placing an initial wager, new users will instantly get $200 in bonus bets in the form of eight $25 bonus bet tokens.

Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

Date Sunday

Sunday Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Money line Chiefs -120, Eagles +100

Chiefs -120, Eagles +100 Total 48.5

Preview

Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley can complete one of the most historic seasons by a running back in league history when he and his team square off against two-time defending champion Kansas City in the title game on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Barkley, who will turn 28 on Sunday, can become the first player since Denver's Terrell Davis in the 1998 campaign to win a rushing title and a league title in the same year. With 30 more rushing yards, Barkley would also break Davis' record for most rushing yards (2,476) in a single season—regular season and playoffs.

The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for Barkley. In March, he signed a three-year, $37.8 million contract as a free agent with Philadelphia after spending his first six seasons with rival New York. He made an immediate impact with his new team, running for 2,005 yards, the ninth-most in a season in league history.

On Sunday, he will face a Kansas City defense that excelled during the regular season against running backs. Led by defensive tackle Chris Jones, the defense allowed just 3.8 yards per rush to opposing running backs, which ranked second in the league, behind only Baltimore (3.5). But over the last four games, including the playoffs, that same defense has given up 4.5 yards per carry.

Picks and what to know

The Philadelphia offense obviously starts with Saquon Barkley. With the multipurpose back leading the way, the Eagles average more rushing attempts per game than any team in the league (36.3, including the playoffs) and average fewer passing attempts than any other squad (25.9). In the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, Barkley took Philadelphia's first play from scrimmage for a 60-yard touchdown, setting the tone for the Eagles' blowout win.

The Kansas City rushing defense isn't exactly entering the game on a roll. In the AFC Championship Game against the Bills, the Chiefs allowed Buffalo running back James Cook to rush for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, averaging a healthy 6.5 yards per rush.

If Kansas City is unable to stop Barkley, that will also open up the play-action passing game for Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a 116.4 passer rating on play-action plays, which ranks fifth in the league. Meanwhile, the Chiefs defense has struggled against play-action passes this season, giving up a passer rating of 113.3—28th in the NFL.

But the Kansas City defense has a knack for containing opposing runners. The Chiefs have gone 18 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher, with the last one being Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 1. They also have gone 18 straight playoff games without allowing a 100-yard rusher (Sony Michel in the 2019 AFC Championship Game).

SportsLine's army of experts has entered picks for the Super Bowl, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Responsible gambling

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. The sportsbook offers a Responsible Gaming Center where users can find resources and tools to help them avoid problem gambling. Those include deposit limits, time limits, wagering limits, personalized stats to track wins and losses, and the ability to take a break from DraftKings from three days to five years.

There are additional resources available too, such as: